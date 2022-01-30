"I don't think you can be finished ever" - Jarred Brooks offers praise to Hiroba Minowa following his big win

Jarred Brooks may have laid into Hiroba Minowa a little too much outside of the circle, where pre-fight shenanigans are concerned. But it’s nothing but love after the dust has settled.

After some harsh words, a creative diss track, and an intense faceoff, ‘The Monkey God’ took care of business through three rounds of dominance over No. 4-ranked Hiroba Minowa at ONE: Only the Brave.

As soon as the bell sounded, the two men showed mutual respect by bowing to each other. A day later, Jarred Brooks took to Instagram to thank some of the people who made his win possible, including Minowa:

The caption read:

“Not happy I didn’t get the finish .. but Man I can’t thank you guys enough for the support leading into and after the fight !!! I have the best support system ,fans ,and family!!!. Even my haters I love y’all too!! I know I say a lot in the build up, but I mean every word I say!! So many people to thank! Too many to say but above all thank you for giving me the platform. GOD @onechampionship @yodchatri @mmawizard @richacefranklin and all of the one championship team !! They treat you like family over here!!! @hirobad you mf savage!! I don’t think you can be finished ever .. thank you for sharing the circle with me my brother nothing but respect !!! I will put this win behind me and move nowhere but forward and better!!!”

What’s next for Jarred Brooks?

Immediately after his big win, Jarred Brooks wasted no time in calling out ONE strawweight world champion Joshua Pacio and practically anybody in the division, including current No.1-ranked Bokang Masunyane. The American even warned the flyweight division that he’s coming for them too.

A fight against Pacio will surely set off fireworks and a big-match feel. From day one in the promotion, Brooks has said that he’s aiming for the gold, which happens to be around the waist of the Filipino champion.

After his debut win against another Team Lakay stalwart Lito Adiwang, Brooks tried to goad Pacio into a match. However, the American had to go through Hiroba Minowa first.

With his overall record and a successful first two performances in the circle, it may seem that Brooks is ready to compete for the world title. However, a match against Masunyane for the right to challenge Pacio will not be a step down of sorts.

The South African warrior is undefeated in eight outings and will surely give Brooks a run for his money.

Meanwhile, even as ‘The Monkey God’ warned the flyweight division of his inevitable arrival, he may need to consider clearing out his current division first before moving up.

