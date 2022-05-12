Jarred Brooks poses with the Joe Louis fist in downtown Detroit

ONE Championship strawweight title contender Jarred Brooks posed for a picture with the Joe Louis fist in downtown Detroit. The statue pays homage to one of the greatest boxers to ever step foot in the ring, Joe Louis.

"This statue in downtown Detroit of a huge fist, pays tribute to famed boxer Joe Louis, who defeated German boxer Max Schmeling in 1938. Louis' win was considered an American win during World War II. The Joe Louis Fist was a gift from Sports Illustrated Magazine. #joelewisfist"

Jarred Brooks is a tough, gritty fighter, much like how Joe Louis was back when he was competing at the highest level. That toughness along with his skills have really paved the way for the moment he stepped foot inside the ONE circle. Now that Brooks is just one win away from tasting gold, he will do anything to achieve what he set out for from day one.

Jarred Brooks is confident he will become the next ONE strawweight champion

Jarred Brooks came into his fight against Bokang Masunyane to solidify himself as the No1. contender and next in line for the strawweight title, and he did just that. He was able to make quick work of Masunyane by choking him out in the very first round.

After arguably the biggest win of his career, he is now set to face the champion Joshua Pacio to claim the strawweight title. Jarred Brooks likes his chances against Pacio so much that he believes he is going to go in there and choke him out as well. In an interview with Andrew Whitelaw, Brooks spoke about how he will get the job done against Pacio:

“I see [the fight with Pacio going] like Lito Adiwang, just maybe a little bit easier. Lito is more explosive, but I’d say Joshua is a little bit more technical savvy and has more patience, so we’ll see how that fight goes. But I think it would be similar. I’d choke him out in the first or second round."

That is a lot easier said than done. Pacio's only loss in the last five years was a very close split decision loss to Yosuke Saruta, which he then got back shortly thereafter. This is a fight that ONE fans are going to be very excited about and is one that should be on the radar soon enough.

