"I’d choke him out in the first or second round" - Jarred Brooks predicts a quick victory over Joshua Pacio

Jarred Brooks recently battled his way to a world title shot opposite ONE strawweight world champion Joshua Pacio, earning the opportunity behind a spectacular performance in his most recent outing. He’s already making a bold prediction of how his fight against the Filipino superstar will end.

Brooks punched his ticket to a showdown with Pacio by choking out No.1-ranked strawweight Bokang 'Little Giant' Masunyane in the first round of their world title eliminator at ONE 156 last week at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In his post-fight interview with Andrew Whitelaw, Brooks predicted that he'll secure an early submission victory over 'The Passion' when they finally meet in the circle later this year. 'The Monkey God' added that he thinks Pacio is an easier opponent than his Team Lakay stablemate, Lito Adiwang, who Brooks also submitted late last year.

Jarred Brooks told ONE Championship:

“I see [the fight with Pacio going] like Lito Adiwang, just maybe a little bit easier. Lito is more explosive, but I’d say Joshua is a little bit more technical savvy and has more patience, so we’ll see how that fight goes. But I think it would be similar. I’d choke him out in the first or second round. Hopefully, it’ll be in the next two months so I can get a world title and get the big belt.”

Brooks made his ONE Championship debut in October 2021 after spending years in other promotions, including the UFC. His second-round finish of Adiwang marked the beginning of his steep ascent in the strawweight rankings.

Brooks followed up his victory over Adiwang with a one-sided unanimous decision win over Hiroba Minowa earlier this year. His triumph over Masunyane is his third straight with the promotion, and he's appeared unstoppable so far in the circle.

While the new strawweight world title contender said that the fight against Pacio is already being finalized, he can't release any specifics just yet.

Brooks said:

“I can’t release the date, unfortunately, but it’s going to be sooner rather than later, if Joshua takes it. Joshua, you better take it.”

Jarred Brooks wants more fights, possible move to flyweight

In addition to the world title showdown with Pacio, Brooks is looking to continue his fighting activities well into 2022. The brash American shortlisted Gustavo Balart, Danial Williams, and even ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes as potential future foes.

Jarred Brooks told ONE Championship after watching the fights at ONE 156:

“I can go against people like Gustavo Balart, he looked pretty good today, and so did ‘Mini T’ [Danial Williams]. I can’t deny them what they want, but I’d like to go up to flyweight and fight Adriano Moraes.”

He added:

“As you can see, I fought three times in the past six months, it’s going to be four here really soon. My plan is to fight five times by the end of the year, and I’m just going to keep on going through this cycle. Man, that’s what I love.”

We'll find out if Jarred Brooks can make good on his prediction later this year when he looks to dethrone Joshua Pacio.

Edited by Harvey Leonard