"I feel like I can compete against these guys" - Jarred Brooks on possible Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno clashes 

Jarred Brooks has unfinished business with Deiveson Figueiredo. The No.1-ranked ONE Championship strawweight fell on the wrong side of a split decision against the UFC flyweight champion when the pair met inside the octagon in 2017.

'The Monkey God' has revitalized his results since then and is currently riding a six-fight winning streak. The 28-year-old is clearly flourishing while competing out in Asia, but he's still keeping an eye on what's happening in his former stomping ground in the UFC.

Speaking in an interview with MyMMANews, Jarred Brooks said:

"I watch that whole division. I was inspired by Figueiredo and Moreno - the third one. I was inspired by that right before my fight week and I was like, 'Oh ok, I feel like I could compete against these guys.' It fired me up."

Figueiredo admitted after fighting Jarred Brooks that he thought he'd lost the bout. The Brazilian went on to become champion a few years later when he submitted Joseph Benavidez to win the vacant title.

'Deus Da Guerra' then lost the strap to Moreno in 2021 before winning it back from him in January. The pair are currently expected to run it back for a fourth time in July, with their score currently sat at 1-1-1 (they drew their first encounter in 2020).

Jarred Brooks says he'll overwhelm Joshua Pacio

Brooks has made no secret of his desire to fight Pacio and, having racked up three straight wins inside the ONE circle, he looks set to get his wish.

The former wrestler needed less than a round to choke out Bokang Masunyane in their title eliminator fight at ONE 156: Eersel vs Sadikovic. He plans to gun down the champion in a similar fashion.

"He's a Wushu world champion, so he's super dangerous on the feet. He has a lot of great qualities but he hasn't felt any kind of pressure that I can bring on to him and the pressure's going to be a little bit too overwhelming. I'm going to get into his physce i'm going to get into his body."

The Team Lakay star is riding a four-fight winning streak and scored a first-round knockout against Yosuke Saruta in their trilogy fight last year. However, given his form and pedigree, Jarred Brooks might just be the biggest test of Pacio's career to date.

