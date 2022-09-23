“Not going to be ready for anything that I bring” - Jarred Brooks looks to overwhelm Joshua Pacio

Top-ranked ONE Championship strawweight contender Jarred Brooks is gearing up for his upcoming world title opportunity opposite reigning ONE strawweight world champion Joshua ‘The Passion’ Pacio.

The two fierce rivals will square off at ONE 164: Pacio vs. Brooks on December 3, live from the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines. The 29-year-old from Warsaw, Indiana, says he has no issues competing in front of Pacio’s hometown crowd and knows how to block out the noise during fight week.

In a recent interview with the South China Morning Post (SCMP), Brooks said he wasn’t worried about coming into enemy territory and handling a potentially hostile crowd:

“It doesn't matter where I'm at. When I'm in fight mode, I treat my hotel room like a prison, I don't go out of that hotel room. And I just like to isolate myself, get my energy, and keep that in between myself.”

Watch the full interview with Brooks below:

Jarred Brooks joined ONE Championship in October 2021 and has since been on an absolute tear. He has run right through the top contenders in the ONE Championship strawweight division, laying waste to Pacio’s Team Lakay stablemate Lito Adiwang, taking out young Japanese phenom Hiroba Minowa.

Furthermore, he recently secured a one-sided victory against former top contender Bokang Masunyane at ONE 156. ‘The Monkey God’s’ latest victory over the South African earned him a date with the defending world champion.

Meanwhile, Pacio has not fought since September 2021, a month before Brooks made his ONE Championship debut. ‘The Passion’ ended matters with former rival Yosuke Saruta beating the Japanese fighter via spectacular first-round technical knockout to close the book on their storied trilogy.

Jarred Brooks looks to overwhelm Joshua Pacio, take ONE Championship gold

In Jarred Brooks’ mind, there’s no doubt who will leave the Mall of Asia Arena on December 3rd with ONE Championship gold around his waist. If everything goes according to plan, Manila will fall and Brooks will emerge the new king of the strawweights.

In the same interview with the South China Morning Post, Brooks sent Pacio an ominous warning, saying he doesn’t believe the 26-year-old from Baguio City is ready for the fire that he will bring into the Circle on fight night.

Jarred Brooks said:

“So Joshua is not going to be ready for anything that I bring. This good old American ass-kicking is definitely going to be on his mind for the next lingering years.”

This fight has been a long time coming, and fans are excited to finally see Brooks and Pacio settle their differences in the cage.

