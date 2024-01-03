It can be argued that in the modern era of combat sports, having the ability to sell fights with masterful microphone skills is just as important as being a great performer inside the Circle.

Within ONE Championship, reigning strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks is more than happy to engage with his opponent ahead of the bout - further creating more interest in his matches.

Brooks would ride that wave of momentum, alongside his great wrestling skills, en-route to eventually dethroning then-champion Joshua Pacio in December 2022 in a barn-burner of a five-round match.

Because of the amount of attention that a Brooks bout gets, “The Monkey God” is guaranteeing a massive crowd if he were to go up against MMA legend Demetrious Johnson as he poignantly pointed out in an interview with Nic Atkin on the latter’s YouTube channel:

“You just gotta give me a chance against the big names, man. You put me up against Demetrious Johnson and I will sell the living s*** out of that fight and I promise that. I think that Demetrious has a couple of years left [and] he doesn't have many opponents.”

Jarred Brooks set for rematch with former ONE strawweight king

The first quarter of 2024 will have Jarred Brooks be a marquee feature as he will have the opportunity to silence his critics in a rematch with Pacio at ONE 166 happening at the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar on March 1.

“The Passion” certainly presented Brooks with an interesting challenge in a classic striker-versus-grappler matchup in 2022. But it was the latter’s dominance on the mat that allowed him to leave with the ONE strawweight world championship.

With revenge certainly on the Filipino standout’s mind, Brooks will be training hard to turn away his most heated rival.