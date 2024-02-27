Jarred Brooks out to prove he’s “the best 25er in the world” in heated world title rematch against Joshua Pacio in Qatar

ONE Championship is bringing the thunder to Qatar later this week on Friday, March 1, as ONE 166 takes place inside the Lusail Sports Arena with three world championship clashes headlining the card.

One of those matches will see heated rivals Joshua Pacio and Jarred Brooks duel over the ONE strawweight MMA world championship once more, which is currently held by the latter.

The first time they met drew a capacity crowd in Manila as it marked Pacio’s eighth fight in his home country, and he was also aiming for his fourth straight defense of the ONE strawweight MMA world championship.

Despite a spirited effort that saw him stay in step with Brooks’ wrestling, ‘The Passion’ ultimately ended up losing via unanimous decision in an instant classic.

‘The Monkey God’ has no plans of letting Pacio return to the top of the pecking order in the strawweight division and has been vocal about wanting to put an end to Pacio finally.

Brooks has been particularly vocal about gunning for another dominant performance via Instagram:

“ONE WEEK!! CAN'T WAIT TO PROVE TO EVERYONE I’M TRULY THE BEST 25er in the World thank you to @yodchatri @slicricauty and @onechampionship for giving me the opportunity to showcase what I have been working on.”

He continued:

“MARCH FIRST DONT MISS IT!!! #ONE166Qatar”

Jarred Brooks confident in retaining against Joshua Pacio

Being a world champion takes out a lot of fighters as they know that everyone will want to end their reign, but Jarred Brooks is a different beast.

The Warsaw, Indiana native is not one to hold back his thoughts and made sure everyone knew that the Lions Nation MMA star would fail in his quest to regain the ONE strawweight MMA world champion.

ONE 166 is available live and free on Prime Video in the United States and Canada.