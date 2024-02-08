“Nobody is touching me” - Jarred Brooks plans total domination in world title defense against Joshua Pacio in Qatar

There is nothing more that tickles the fancy of a combat sports fan than witnessing a world championship fight, and ONE Championship is giving fans all they can handle at ONE 166 on March 1.

With the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar as its backdrop, there will be several ONE world championships on the line. One fight will surely be an instant classic as Jarred Brooks looks to defend the ONE strawweight MMA world championship against rival Joshua Pacio.

The pair first met in December 2022 in Pacio’s home country of the Philippines, setting the MMA world ablaze as ‘The Monkey God’ rode his wrestling pedigree to a unanimous decision victory and finally reached the mountaintop of the sport at the expense of the Filipino star.

In his latest Instagram post, a determined Brooks displayed confidence in his chances of breaking the hearts of both Pacio and his massive Filipino fanbase by the end of the night:

“I am so thankful to put on a show. It's been a year since I fought now we are 3 weeks away !! Nobody is touching me #myworld #mybelt @onechampionship #one166.”

Jarred Brooks wholly embraces villain role

Pro wrestling and combat sports have more in common than fans of either sports would love to admit. In the case of Brooks versus Pacio, the Warsaw, Indiana, native is quite comfortable in playing the heel to the latter’s status as a babyface.

Brooks may be in for a tough night come March 1, however, due to a rejuvenated Pacio giving Dagestani grappler Mansur Malachiev all that he can handle en route to a unanimous decision victory at ONE Fight Night 15.

