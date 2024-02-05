WATCH: Joshua Pacio dominates Dagestani grappler Mansur Malachiev to book world title rematch against Jarred Brooks

The Philippines has been the source of some of the most recognized fighters in the world of combat sports, with names such as arguable boxing GOAT Manny Pacquiao and two-time ONE lightweight MMA world champion Eduard Folayang emerging from the archipelagic nation.

Another rising star who has already cemented himself in MMA is that of Folayang’s close friend Joshua Pacio.

‘The Passion’ debuted under ONE Championship back in 2016 at ONE: Global Rivals, and while he has seen some defeats along the way, Pacio is a nigh-unstoppable machine with 12 wins under the world’s largest martial arts promotion.

Without the ONE strawweight MMA world championship for the first time since January 2019 after losing it to Jarred Brooks in December 2022, Pacio’s hopes for a rematch with the outspoken American star featured a Mansur Malachiev-sized roadblock.

Pacio and Malachiev dueled each other at ONE Fight Night 15 last October, and it was not an easy one for either man.

With the thought of avenging his loss to ‘The Monkey God’ deep in his mind, Pacio had one of his most well-rounded performances yet in his career against Malachiev, defeating him via unanimous decision.

Pacio and Brooks set for ONE 166 co-main event

Pacio handling his business allowed him to be in prime position to challenge Brooks once again, and it will take place inside the Lusail Sports Arena on March 1 in Qatar at ONE 166.

Out of the two strawweight stars, it is Brooks who is most vocal about wanting to end this rivalry as he sees himself fighting MMA legend and ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson next.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE 166 from your location.