Having a long and heated rivalry in the world of combat sports is one of the hallmarks of an athlete’s career, as it shows how equal both fighters are despite their similarities in skillsets.

But for ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks, he wants nothing more than to put an end to his rivalry with Filipino star Joshua Pacio - the man he defeated in December 2022 to claim gold.

ONE Championship has since announced that the rematch will be taking place at ONE 166 in Qatar on March 1.

Brooks is already eyeing a superfight with MMA legend Demetrious Johnson and wants to end the saga with Pacio quickly, as he pointed out in an interview with SCMP MMA's Nic Atkin:

“Joshua Pacio, I know that you've been tearing out at the bit to try to come and get your belt back but I've been here with my baby. I'm just chilling. So hope that you're doing good in the Philippines.”

Brooks continued:

“I'm going to be over here just hanging with my baby and then when we do fight I'm going to bury you, my brother. I got to bury your name real quick and then move on to bigger names.”

What to expect from the Jarred Brooks vs. Joshua Pacio rematch

With how heated the rivalry already is, it would not be all that surprising to see them go all out as early in the first round to prove to their dominance from the start of the bout.

Pacio will certainly look to improve his grappling skills to prevent staying on the ground enough for Brooks to score big points, while the American star might surprise Pacio with an even more polished striking game.

All roads for both of them lead to March 1 and fans are definitely excited for the rematch.

Watch the full interview with Jarred Brooks here: