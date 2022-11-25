While Jarred Brooks has done plenty of trash-talking ahead of his ONE 164 world title fight with Joshua Pacio, the American recognizes that ‘The Passion’ is a well-rounded opponent that poses a tough challenge.

Less than two weeks out from their massive main event showdown in Manila, Brooks sat down with The MMA Superfan to grade Pacio’s skills:

“I think that Josh is good, he’s all around. Pretty decent. He’s a wushu world champion, so you can’t sleep on that. He’s good on the feet. His jiu-jitsu is pretty good, I’d say it’s like a B-. His wrestling is like a C-. His striking is definitely something different, but I’m definitely prepared for that.”

It will certainly be the biggest challenge of Brooks’ mixed martial arts career. Adding to the pressure of the situation, ‘The Monkey God’ will be tasked with taking the ONE strawweight world title from Joshua Pacio in his own backyard.

Stepping into the main event spotlight with a hostile crowd and one of the best strawweight fighters in the world standing across from you is enough to make any man buckle under pressure.

Will 'The Monkey God' rise to the occasion or will Joshua Pacio retain his ONE world title in front of a raucous hometown crowd on December 3?

Watch the full interview below:

Joshua Pacio says that he is far from afraid of Jarred Brooks

Joshua Pacio is more than ready to step into the circle with Jarred Brooks. The two strawweight stars have been tied together for the better part of 2022. As ONE Championship heads to the Philippines to close out its year, ‘The Passion’ will finally defend his world title against the outspoken ‘Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks.

During Pacio’s appearance on JM Siasat’s Sparring Sessions podcast, ‘The Passion’ addressed comments by Brooks suggesting he is afraid of facing ‘The Monkey God’ inside the circle:

“You think that I’m afraid? No man. I’m a fighter man, I was born to fight, that’s why I’m a champion. Who says that I’m afraid?”

Pacio continued his comments, saying that Brooks’ misguided confidence will be his undoing when the two fighters finally square off at ONE 164:

“Jarred Brooks, you’ve never fought somebody like me. This is my division. I’m not even at my peak, and I’m the best in the world. That’s a scary thing for Jarred Brooks. You will lose because of your arrogance.”

