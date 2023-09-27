Jarred Brooks renews call to face Demetrious Johnson: “I'm here to try to take your spot”

Reigning and undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks is confident in saying he is the best in the world at what he does, and the American star is willing to prove it against anyone – including a legend.

Brooks renewed his call to face ONE flyweight MMA world champion ‘Mighty Mouse’ Demetrious Johnson, and said he would make a great matchup with the flyweight icon.

Speaking to South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Brooks called out Johnson anew.

‘The Monkey God’ said:

“I just sense that when the time is ready, the time is now you know. Demetrious, he's doing Master Worlds jiu-jitsu championships. That's not Demetrious! He's [a fighter]. So it makes me worried. And I want to see Demetrious keep on going. I love watching the guy fight, as well. So if I could be his last fight, then that would be absolutely incredible.”

If it were up to Brooks, he would fight every month, against the best ONE Championship has to offer. But if he can lure Johnson into a showdown, it would no doubt be one of the biggest fights ONE could put on at the moment.

Brooks took the time to thank his supporters before delivering a statement. He added:

“Thank you to all the people that have been hanging with me this past year. This is only the start. I'm 30 years old. I'm coming straight into the prime of my career. So, Demetrious Johnson, anybody that is a huge star in ONE Championship, I'm here to try to take your spot.”

ONE Championship returns this week with ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 14 live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.