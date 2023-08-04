Jarred Brooks ‘prepared’ for Mikey Musumeci after watching all of his matches

The hallmark of a great fighter is one that studies his opponents carefully before stepping into the ring with them, studying their every move and characteristic in order to discover holes in their game.

This is exactly what ONE strawweight world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks has done ahead of his exciting grappling superfight against reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci this Friday night.

Brooks will challenge Musumeci for the coveted ONE gold in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, August 4th.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post during a fight week interview, Brooks revealed that he has done his due diligence in studying Musumeci despite having limited time to get ready, and is now fully prepared to roll with the multiple-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion.

The 30-year-old Mash Fight Team representative said:

“I've watched plenty of Mikey Musumeci matches and even though I did want six months I think that I'm prepared in three weeks.”

Of course, studying Musumeci on tape is completely different than facing him on the mats. The 27-year-old Italian-American phenom is widely considered one of the best grapplers in the world, pound-for-pound, so Brooks definitely has his work cut out for him.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

