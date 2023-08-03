Jarred Brooks plans to break Mikey Musumeci’s spirit at ONE Fight Night 13: “That’s my job”

Undisputed ONE strawweight world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks is heading into arguably the toughest test of his career full of unbridled confidence.

The 30-year-old Mash Fight Team representative is set to face Brazilian jiu-jitsu superstar ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci for the ONE flyweight submission grappling world title tomorrow night.

The two go head-to-head in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video, which will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, August 4.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in an interview during fight week, Brooks expressed his confidence, and said he envisions beating Musumeci at his own game and becoming a two-sport ONE world champion by the end of the night.

The 30-year-old Warsaw, Indiana, native said:

“At the end of the day, this isn't a fight. This is a submission grappling match. I know the risk at hand which he could break my ankle and could break my knee or whatever. But I'm going to break this kid's spirit at the end of the day, and that's my job.”

Catch the interview below:

Of course, beating Musumeci, a man considered one of the pound-for-pound best submission grapplers in the world today is a tall order. There’s no question Brooks is heading into this contest as a massive underdog.

But if ‘The Monkey God’ can pull off what seems impossible, it will catapult him into martial arts immortality. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

