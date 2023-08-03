READ: What Mikey Musumeci plans on gifting Jarred Brooks after the ONE Fight Night 13 weigh-ins

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci has a little trick up his sleeve planned for his opponent, ONE strawweight world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks, when the two meet face-to-face this week at the ONE Fight Night 13 ceremonial weigh-ins.

Musumeci and Brooks will go head-to-head in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video. The event is set to be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, August 4.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Musumeci says he has a little gift for ‘The Monkey God’.

The 27-year-old ‘Darth Rigatoni’ said:

“I have a gift for him. I got this high-level pasta from Italy to give him at weigh-ins after he posted that video making fun of me. His pasta was whack in that video, so I got him some nice pasta to give to his family. So, we're going to fix that part of the video.”

A couple of weeks ago, Brooks dropped a video clip on his official Instagram account, making fun of Musumeci, which the Italian-American grappling phenom found hilarious. The two have maintained a cordial relationship heading into their superfight.

The weigh-ins go down just a few hours from now.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all the news and updates surrounding the event.