'The Monkey God' Jarred Brooks is a relentless and chaotic MMA fighter who raps in his free time. It may come as a surprise to fans that he likes to listen to calming classical jazz.

In an interview with MMA Sucka, the ONE Championship fighter explained:

"I listen to a lot of Dave Brubeck, which is like old jazz old classical jazz. I just like to be calm and relax on my time off. The frequencies that you listen to are you... Old frequencies that you already know inside of your head that could give you good memories, but new frequencies that could mess you up."

Brooks is an athlete who breaks his opponents with unstoppable pressure in the ONE circle. But in training, it's important to keep calm. 'The Monkey God' continued:

"I just wanna keep it cordial along the lines of music and stay in a calm mindset and that’s transferred a lot into my training."

The US-born Brooks has remained unbeaten in ONE Championship and will soon be challenging for the strawweight throne. At ONE 164, Brooks will face the reigning ONE strawweight world champion Joshua Pacio. Their world title showdown is booked for December 2.

Jarred Brooks wants a knockout on the feet at ONE 164

The American athlete Brooks will be going into enemy territory at ONE 164. This December 2 world championship bout will be fought in Joshua Pacio's backyard- Manila, Philippines.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship puts the ONE strawweight division ON NOTICE by submitting Lito Adiwang in the second round! @The_monkeygod #ONENextGen3 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship Jarred Brooksputs the ONE strawweight division ON NOTICE by submitting Lito Adiwang in the second round! Jarred Brooks 🇺🇸 puts the ONE strawweight division ON NOTICE by submitting Lito Adiwang in the second round! 👀 @The_monkeygod #ONENextGen3 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/JHUSk2VAgL

Jarred Brooks spoke with SCMP MMA and said he wants to earn a knockout on the feet in front of Pacio's home crowd:

“My good fellow Pinoys, I am going to try to knock your boy out on the feet. I know that you all talk stuff, all that stuff when I beat Lito, saying that I'm not a real fighter because I didn't go on the feet with him. But I'll show you all that I can be a knockout artist as well.”

Last year, Brooks defeated a Team Lakay training partner of Joshua Pacio when he stopped Lito Adiwang by way of submission. 'The Monkey God' will soon be looking to stop 'The Passion' and take the strawweight crown home with him.

