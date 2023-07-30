Jarred Brooks says he’s different from his fighting persona: “I'm a very nice person to meet”

Reigning ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks is a big talker. But he always backs that big talk up with action.

The 30-year-old Mash Fight Team representative is one of the most dominant fighters under the ONE Championship banner, having gone unbeaten since joining the promotion in 2021, en route to capturing the coveted golden belt.

In addition to being extremely skilled in the Circle and putting a beatdown on his opponents, ‘The Monkey God’ also tears his foes up on the mic and is known to throw out some venomous cutdowns. In fact, Brooks makes it a point to trash talk and get under the skin of his opponents.

But is that the case in real life? Not so much.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Brooks said he is actually quite different from the fighting persona he likes to portray. ‘The Monkey God’ said:

“I'm a very nice person to meet, to talk to. And I'll do anything for anybody that I love. And I'm very [selfless], I really could [not] give a fuck about myself.”

Brooks says he plans to switch it up and instead of talking trash with his opponent in his next fight, he’s going to show respect.

The ONE strawweight world champion is set to challenge BJJ superstar ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci for his ONE flyweight submission grappling world title in the co-main event at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, August 4th.

