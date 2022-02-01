Jarred Brooks says Joshua Pacio is afraid of him - "I think Joshua Pacio is, deep down inside, s****ing himself"

Following his big win at ONE: Only the Brave, Jarred Brooks has been busy trying to book his next fight by playing mind games with Joshua Pacio, the ONE strawweight champion.

During a post-fight interview, Brooks reiterated his belief that the Team Lakay stalwart is very much concerned with ‘The Monkey God’s’ quick rise. The American said:

“I know Josh has probably gotten a little bit better and he’s going to be watching a lot of video on me, but I think Joshua is, deep down inside, s****ing himself. I don’t think he wants to fight me anytime really soon. I think he probably wants to fight me in like July or something like that, but he can take as much time as he wants to prepare.”

Jarred Brooks boldly claimed that he can beat Pacio “right now” and echoed the world champion’s sentiment that he hasn’t faced anyone like him, saying:

“Yeah he’s super tough and I gotta give him kudos for holding the belt as long as he has but he’s gotten beat by people like Saruta and he has gotten better, don’t get me wrong, but I’m not Saruta, I’m not these other guys. Like I said in my rap, you can beat Lito Adiwang, Alex Silva, but guess what, I’m Jarred, I’m somebody that is willing to put my heart and my mouth on the line and yeah, I don’t say anything I don’t mean.”

Brooks later explained that he believes Pacio knows why he should be afraid. The Filipino fighter may have been following his career even before the American beat his teammate, Lito Adiwang.

Additionally, Brooks says that his tool belt is a little bit heftier than the current champion’s, alluding to the fact that he has more ways to win in a potential bout.

Watch Brooks' interview with SCMP MMA below:

Jarred Brooks rises in the rankings

Jarred Brooks got rewarded with a move in the rankings after his dominant performance at ONE: Only the Brave.

In the latest rankings released by ONE Championship, Brooks overtook the inactive Yosuke Saruta to officially become the No.2-ranked fighter in the strawweight division.

As it stands, only the undefeated Bokang Masunyane stands between him and a clear matchup against ONE strawweight world champion Joshua Pacio.

‘The Monkey God’ has already said that he is ready and willing to fight anytime. It will be interesting to see who he fights next.

Edited by C. Naik