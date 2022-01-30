"This is my division" - Joshua Pacio lays claim to the strawweight throne following Jarred Brooks' win and call out

Joshua Pacio hears the noise but is not fazed by the attention that Jarred Brooks is attracting.

Just a few moments after Brooks defeated Hiroba Minowa at ONE: Only the Brave, Pacio took to Instagram to make a statement.

He later sent a message through ONE Championship's Instagram page and directly addressed his post to Brooks:

"To Jarred Brooks, congratulations on your win, but you've seen nothing yet, man. You've never fought someone like me, and this is my division."

Jarred Brooks immediately called out Pacio, No.1-ranked Bokang Masunyane, and even the flyweight division after his big win, as he did when he beat Team Lakay’s Lito Adiwang in his ONE debut.

It seems that Pacio wants to remind 'The Monkey God' who the man to beat in the division is.

Since reclaiming the gold from Yosuke Saruta in their second encounter at December 2019's ONE: Roots of Honor, Pacio has defended his world title against then-top contender Rene Catalan and former titleholder Alex Silva.

His latest conquest ended a trilogy with Saruta, which he won convincingly via a first round knockout in September 2021's ONE: Revolution.

As the 'king' of the division, he believes that he doesn't need to prove anything to the fast-rising challenger, and instead offered this statement to show that he's certainly watching.

Jarred Brooks backs up his words against Hiroba Minowa

Jarred Brooks proved that he was not all talk as he demolished Hiroba Minowa in their clash at ONE: Only the Brave.

In the leadup to their bout, the American made efforts to get into his opponent's head. He even got creative by dropping some bars to make a diss track for his opponent.

At the ceremonial weigh-ins, Brooks was not done talking as he continued to squeeze out a reaction from his opponent.

Pacio, for his part, doubted Brooks’ stamina based on his observations in the American’s fight with his teammate, Adiwang.

Brooks was not able to finish the fight early, as he intended. However, he was able to masterfully break down Minowa through three rounds, erasing any doubts about his gas tank, and showing the world where his bravado and confidence come from.

Could this convincing win be the spark that he needs to claim a world title shot, or would he have to face Masunyane to solidify his ranking in the division? Only time will tell.

