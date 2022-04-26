"I know I will fight this man again" - Jarred Brooks on Bokang Masunyane following ONE 156 clash

Jarred Brooks is a trash talker before fights, but is all class afterwards. At ONE 156, Brooks earned a first-round submission victory over Bokang Masunyane in the pair's strawweight title eliminator.

Showing great sportsmanship after the match, the American wrestler said on Twitter:

"I know I will fight this man again someday and we will be at war again! But damn , such a good guy and should be an actor ! This guy is hilarious! I can see why people love him so much ."

This is in contrast to his talk before their fight, where 'The Monkey God' is known for trash-talking his opponents.

In an interview he did alongside Masunyane prior to ONE 156, Brooks said:

"I've seen you do frontflips, backflips - I can't do a backflip but I'll beat your ass."

After their fight, Brooks left all the animosity behind and showed great respect to his opponent, saying they would meet again. With that, Brooks clearly believes Masunyane will work his way back into title contention despite the ONE 156 result.

With three impressive wins in ONE Championship, Jarred Brooks has now set himself up for a title shot against reigning champion 'The Passion' Joshua Pacio.

Jarred Brooks vs. Joshua Pacio

'The Monkey God' Jarred Brooks has climbed his way to the top of the strawweight division. He has made an impressive mark in ONE Championship.

First, in a main event booking, he submitted the top-ranked Lito Adiwang. In his next fight, he defeated another top strawweight in Hiroba Minowa. Most recently, at ONE 156, Brooks dispatched South Africa's Bokang Masunyane via submission. Next, he will have a meeting against champion Pacio.

'The Passion' Joshua Pacio was crowned champion in 2019 by defeating Yosuke Saruta. Since then, the Filipino champion has defended his title against Rene Catalan, Alex Silva and in a rematch with Saruta.

On Instagram, Pacio said he is ready to defend his title against Brooks. He wrote:

"Congratulations to [The Monkey God] for winning the spot. Awesome performance. I’ll See You Soon."

On ONE's Instagram, he added:

"To Jarred Brooks, congratulations on your win, but you've seen nothing yet, man. You've never fought someone like me, and this is my division."

Brooks and Pacio are on the road to their title clash later in 2022 and the trash talk is just beginning.

