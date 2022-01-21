Jarred Brooks thinks Hiroba Minowa doesn’t stand a chance against him, reckons rival is going to need ‘luck’ on his side

Jarred Brooks views Hiroba Minowa as one of the toughest strawweight athletes in the division. However, that still didn't stop him from talking smack about the young Japanese star.

Jarred Brooks battles Minowa in a crucial strawweight contest at ONE: Only the Brave on Friday, January 28. Ahead of their showdown, the Mash Fight Team standout told ONE Championship:

“I think he might be strong, but he hasn’t felt anybody as strong and as fast as me at my weight. I think he has his hands full. He’s going to have a tough time... If he tries to shoot in on me, good luck. Take me down? Good luck. I’m going to be right back up to my feet, throwing punches and I throw way harder punches than him.”

Jarred Brooks' words might come off as a bit harsh or arrogant for a fraction of martial arts fans. However, he has a habit of backing them up with some spectacular performances.

Before his ONE debut, ‘The Monkey God’ promised fans he would finish Filipino fan favorite Lito Adiwang. He stuck true to his words and dispatched the Team Lakay star at 3:07 of the second canto.

The No.3-ranked strawweight contender now hopes to make it two in a row in his upcoming bout and wants to leave the Singapore Indoor Stadium with another huge win. He points to his aggression as something which could be a decisive factor against the No.4-ranked Minowa.

“Inside the fight, I see me just overpowering him. I’m way more aggressive. He might be a little bit more flexible and more agile.”

Will the winner of Jarred Brooks vs. Hiroba Minowa face Joshua Pacio next?

When discussing who ONE strawweight world champion Joshua ‘The Passion’ Pacio may face next, a few of names come to mind. They include the two warriors who face each other on January 28.

Pacio successfully defended his world title in a trilogy bout against longtime foe and No.2-ranked strawweight contender Yosuke Saruta at ONE: Revolution in September last year. A fourth meeting between the pair seems very unlikely to happen anytime soon.

No.1-ranked Bokang Masunyane remains the favorite to challenge the Team Lakay megastar for the world title next.

However, if Jarred Brooks or Hiroba Minowa can leave the Circle at ONE: Only the Brave with a highlight-reel performance, they very well could be in the driving seat to take on ‘The Passion’ in his first title defense of 2022.

