ONE: Only the Brave receives new main event, Malykhin-Grishenko pushed to ONE: Bad Blood

The ONE interim heavyweight world title contest between Anatoly 'Sladkiy' Malykhin and Kirill Grishenko has been rescheduled for ONE: Bad Blood on Friday, February 11.

This comes after Russian juggernaut Malykhin was forced to withdraw from the main event contest due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. His interim title shot against the Belarusian was originally set for ONE: Only the Brave on Friday, January 28.

Now, the organization’s second event of the year will be headlined by two ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix semifinal bouts featuring four warriors who are all familiar with each other.

The main event of ONE: Only the Brave will see No.1-ranked featherweight kickboxing contender Marat Grigorian take on No.4-ranked Chingiz Allazov. The pair first clashed in Milan, Italy, in 2013, but the bout was ruled a no contest as the Armenian striking star caught Allazov with an illegal elbow.

Eight months later, the two kickboxers went toe-to-toe once again. This time Grigorian ensured that he did not repeat any mistakes from the past. The 30-year-old took home the win via decision.

Another trilogy bout will emanate from the Singapore Indoor Stadium this month when No.3-ranked Sitthichai 'Killer Kid' Sitsongpeenong and Davit Kiria meet in the second semifinal of the Grand Prix.

Sitthichai first crossed paths against the Georgian martial artist in 2015, knocking him out via knees to the body in the second round. In their rematch, Kiria sharpened his tools and fought the Thai native valiantly until the final bell.

However, it was not enough for him to convince the judges, as all of them scored the contest in favor of the 30-year-old Buriram native. Kiria will have his next shot at redemption as he eyes a spot in the final of the Grand Prix.

The women’s catchweight Muay Thai faceoff between debutantes Australian Diandra Martin and Sweden’s Smilla Sundell has also been removed from Only the Brave.

Martin also pulled out of her bout due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Other fights on ONE: Only the Brave remain unchanged

Apart from these changes to the promotion’s second show of 2022, the rest of the fights will carry on according to plan.

Before the four kickboxing contenders light up the Circle, No.1-ranked featherweight contender Kim Jae Woong will clash with Chinese knockout specialist Tang Kai.

Ruslan Emilbek Uulu takes on Zhang Lipeng in a lightweight contest, while Rade Opacic, Francesko Xhaja, Hiroba Minowa and Jarred Brooks complete the main card.

The lead card of the show will see Jo Nattawut and Dovydas Rimkus battle it out for an alternate spot in the promotion's featherweight kickboxing world grand prix. Meanwhile, Hiroyuki Tetsuka and Zebaztian Kadestam will square off in a heated welterweight matchup.

A light heavyweight tilt between Anderson Silva and Paul Elliot and a flyweight contest featuring Tatsumitsu Wada and Wang Shuo will wrap up the lead card.

