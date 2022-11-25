Jarred Brooks is known for his gift of gab. Building up a fight with some expertly delivered trash talk has become a staple of mixed martial arts these days, but ‘The Monkey God’ wants his opponents to understand that he means no disrespect.

In an interview with MMA Sucka, Brooks discussed his highly-anticipated showdown with ONE Championship’s strawweight titleholder Joshua ‘The Passion’ Pacio at ONE 164. During the conversation, ‘The Monkey God’ shared his views on talking down to his opponents before a big fight:

“It’s not that I hate them or I disrespect them. Actually I respect them enough to actually try to get in their heads and try to manipulate them and try to control them.”

Jarred Brooks specifically referenced two of his ONE opponents, including Bokang Masunyane and Team Lakay’s Lito Adawang:

“They [Lito and Bokang] are both wolves, they’re both hungry wolves that wanted to take whatever I had so I’m not gonna sit there and like ‘hey Mr. Wolf I’ll see you tomorrow for our fight.’ I’m going like ‘f*ck you! you’re trying to take whatever I got? No no no no.’”

‘The Monkey God’ has backed up his trash talk every step of the way, going undefeated inside the circle. His next task is to take down Joshua Pacio in his own backyard when ONE Championship returns to Manila for ONE 164 on December 3.

Jarred Brooks appreciative for the opportunity he’s been given

Since signing with ONE Championship, Jarred Brooks has thrived, earning three straight wins on his way to a ONE world title opportunity. At ONE 164, ‘The Monkey God’ will close out the promotion’s 2022 with a mega-main event against strawweight world champion Joshua Pacio.

Continuing his conversation with MMA Sucka, Brooks shared his appreciation for the opportunity that ONE Championship has given him, saying:

“I gotta thank ONE Championship for giving me the platform and giving me the opportunity. They could’ve said ‘f*ck this American’ and you know push me off to the side. But they gave me that chance and it was against somebody like Lito Adiwang who is a superstar and that bumped me up real quick. It brought my confidence up. That’s all it takes man. It takes confidence, mixed with your fortitude.”

With his confidence at an all-time high, Brooks will attempt to pick off another member of Team Lakay. Will ‘The Monkey God’ capture ONE Championship gold or will the home-field advantage for Joshua Pacio be too much to overcome?

