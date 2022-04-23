Jarred Brooks suggests mixed rules fight with Danial Williams

Jarred Brooks is riding a wave of momentum in ONE Championship, having racked up his third successive victory inside the circle at ONE 156. 'The Monkey God' needed less than a round to take Bokang Masunyane's back and apply the rear naked choke.

The win was his fifth in a row and earned him a shot at the ONE strawweight title currently held by Joshua Pacio.

The Team Lakay star is the No.1 target for Jarred Brooks, but the 28-year-old is a master at promoting potential future bouts and singled out Danial Williams. The Australian was in action further down the card and bagged a unanimous decision against Namiki Kawahara.

'Mini T' is also currently ranked at No.5 in the strawweight Muay Thai division. Speaking in the post-fight virtual media session, Jarred Brooks said:

"Danial Williams is actually really good. He's a top fiver in Muay Thai but I think that he would have a tough time with me in MMA. If he wanted to do mixed - one round Muay Thai, one round MMA... I think that would be great!"

He then added:

"You've seen him against Rodtang. He was hanging with Rodtang for sure. I would also do it with Rodtang. I would do it [mixed rules] with any Muay Thai fighter that was top 5. I think I could last a round and then show those guys what I'm about in MMA."

Rodtang took part in the promotion's inaugural mixed rules fight at ONE: X but suffered a second-round submission loss at the hands of Demetrious Johnson.

Jarred Brooks says he feels unbeatable

The American now boasts a 19-2 record in MMA. There are arguably asterisks next to both of his pro losses. Each occurred in the UFC. His first professional defeat came against the current UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo. The result was a split decision which even the victor believed could have gone the other way.

The next loss was a freak occurrence as Brooks knocked himself out while attempting a takedown against Jose Torres. Having revitalized his career in Asia with a series of dominant displays, Brooks doesn't believe there's a fighter in any organization who could overcome him:

"The people that know the sport and know me, they definitely have respect for me. There's nobody in the world that could beat me, personally, and I believe that to the core of my heart. That isn't trash talk."

The American fighter hinted at the Pacio bout taking place very soon, but he also seems to have his eyes on the flyweigth title as well. The Indiana-born wrestler certainly appears to have no shortage of exciting fights coming his way.

