Jason Jackson beat Yaroslav Amosov to become the new Bellator welterweight champion on Friday at WinTrust Arena in Chicago.

Jackson entered Bellator 301 as a significant underdog but defied expectations with a standout performance on the promotion's final card.

Right from the opening bell, the 33-year-old Jamaican applied relentless pressure, skillfully defending against Amosov's takedowns and utilizing leg kicks to control the distance. Throughout the match, Jackson's strategic use of uppercuts and knees posed constant threats during Amosov's takedown attempts.

As the contest progressed, 'Dynamo' visibly fatigued under Jason Jackson's relentless pace. Jackson, maintaining composure, patiently awaited his opportune moment, ultimately finding it in a combination culminating in a powerful right-hand strike.

The impact sent Amosov to the canvas, prompting a survival effort. While absorbing blows on his way to standing, the 30-year-old Ukranian's attempt at a takedown met a counter uppercut, sealing the outcome.

The referee stepped in to halt the contest due to punches at 2:08 in the third round.

Jason Jackson secured his seventh consecutive victory, moving to 17-4 after an absence from competition since July 2022. He has achieved significant victories against Douglas Lima, Paul Daley, Benson Henderson, and Neiman Gracie.

Meanwhile, Yaroslav Amosov suffered his first professional defeat in 28 bouts. Having claimed the title against Lima in June 2021, he successfully defended it against Logan Storley in February after a hiatus from MMA to serve in the Ukrainian military.

How did fans react to Jason Jackson's performance against Yaroslav Amosov?

Fans promptly responded to Jason Jackson's remarkable display against Yaroslav Amosov with a variety of reactions. Most of the fans lauded Jackson's ability to hand Amosov his first career loss, that too with a knockout.

