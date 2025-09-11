Jean Silva addresses teammates Caio Borralho and Mauricio Ruffy losing at UFC Paris, issues bold prediction for Diego Lopes fight

Jean Silva recently shared his thoughts on Caio Borralho and Mauricio Ruffy losing at UFC Paris last weekend. Silva, Borralho, and Ruffy notably train together as part of the Fighting Nerds team.

Ad

The UFC Paris event last weekend didn't go as well as the Fighting Nerds had hoped. While Ruffy got submitted by Benoit Saint Denis in the second round of their co-main event clash, Borralho got thoroughly outpointed over five rounds by Nassourdine Imavov in the main event.

Ahead of Silva's featherweight clash against Diego Lopes at Noche UFC this weekend, the Brazilian shared his honest thoughts on watching his teammates lose. Recalling getting teary-eyed while watching the fights, he said:

Ad

Trending

"I think when you're a family, and to see your family members go through what Caio and Mauricio went through, if you don't have a reaction like mine, then you're not a family. My reaction was totally normal for someone who's so close, and what can I say? Of course, there's an impact on me."

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Predicting a bold finish over Lopes, he continued:

"But it does not change the fact that I'm going to knock Diego out... The sorrow for seeing what my brothers went through and all of that, but it doesn't change anything for me. I'm still doing what I'm doing, but obviously I didn't want to see them go through that, but it doesn't change anything about what I'm doing." [H/t: MMA Junkie]

Ad

Jean Silva hopes for title shot against Alexander Volkanovski after potential win over Diego Lopes

Jean Silva believes he's in line for a featherweight title shot against Alexander Volkanovski with a potential victory over Diego Lopes at Noche UFC this weekend. The Brazilian recently outlined his expectations and issued a bold prediction.

Speaking to MMA Junkie in an interview, Silva believed he would beat Volkanovski in a potential fight later this year and said:

"I do believe that I'll have all the credentials necessary to fight for the title. Even Volkanovski has said in a couple interviews that he does expect me to win and actually face me for the title towards the end of the year. So, guys, by the end of the year, in December, this division, after 10 years since Jose Aldo, we're going to have a new Brazilian 145-pound UFC champion."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nishant Zende. Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.



Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.



Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.



Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.