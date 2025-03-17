Jean Silva beats up Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka cosplayers during hilarious interaction [Video]

Meeting UFC featherweight Jean Silva did not go as planned for MMA enthusiast influencers PapiGio and SloppyMMA, who were dressed as Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka, respectively, during the UFC 313 fight week. Pereira was the main event fighter, defending his light heavyweight title for the fourth time against Russia's Magomed Ankalaev.

PapiGio and SloppyMMA brought a comedic element to the fight week by interacting with fans and fighters, creating many humorous moments. One highlight was their encounter with standout fighters from the Fighting Nerds camp - Caio Borralho, Jean Silva, and Carlos Prates.

The trio was at the venue to support their teammate, Mauricio Ruffy, who earned a highlight-reel knockout win over veteran fighter King Green in the opening bout of the UFC 313 main card later that week. In a funny moment, 'Pereira' and 'Prochazka' had a mock physical altercation with Silva, who jokingly took them down and pretended to beat them up.

Check out the hilarious altercation below (4:49):

Alex Pereira cosplayer shares his experience of watching 'Poatan' getting hurt against Magomed Ankalaev

PapiGio's Instagram account indicates that he is a devoted fan and supporter of Alex Pereira. Unfortunately for him, Pereira could not produce a winning performance at UFC 313.

In the closing seconds of Round 2, Ankalaev visibly stunned Pereira with a series of punches, causing the Brazilian fighter to lose his balance and stumble backwards. PapiGio, who was present in the audience, expressed his feelings about witnessing Pereira get hurt. In the aforementioned video, PapiGio provided an instant reaction to the sequence, stating:

"If you guys ever wondered how I felt watching these fights, this has to be the most nervous I've been in any of his fights. My voice is trembling, my knees are shaking bad. Like, I can't stop shaking. This has got to be the worst feeling in the world right now. Bro, when Alex needs to k*ll somebody, he k*lls him." [21:08]

Pereira survived the scary moment but ended up losing the fight by unanimous decision (48-47 X 2, 49-46). Ankalaev was crowned the new light heavyweight champion, and both men have expressed the desire to compete in a rematch.

Meanwhile, Jiri Prochazka had a heated social media altercation with Ankalaev and has also expressed the desire to fight Pereira in a trilogy fight. Pereira won their first two fights by second-round knockout.

