Jean Silva offers to help Charles Oliveira train for Ilia Topuria fight by mimicking 'El Matador' ahead of UFC 317

Jean Silva recently offered to train Charles Oliveira for his upcoming fight by mimicking his opponent Ilia Topuria's fighting style.

Ad

'Do Bronx' has the chances of becoming a two-time lightweight champion when he faces Topuria at UFC 317 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on June 28. The fight for the vacant 155-pound belt currently has the Georgian-Spaniard as a betting favorite.

On his YouTube channel, Silva shared his perspective on the lightweight matchup. Listing out the supposed flaws that 'El Matador' has, 'Lord' said:

"I don’t want to talk badly about Topuria. I just know I fight much better than he does. I can perfectly mimic him for Charles. I mimic a lot of guys at the gym because I study fights a lot. Of course, if Charles shows up in his best form, he might not need Jean’s help, but why not use every tool available? I’m here and ready."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Jean Silva's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kenny Florian picks Ilia Topuria to beat Charles Oliveira

Kenny Florian recently gave his prediction for Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira for UFC 317. The UFC commentator praised 'El Matador's' skillset and predicted the Georgian-Spaniard to become a double champion.

Speaking to MMA Today, he said:

"I'm leaning the way of Ilia Topuria. I'm doing that because right now, I don't see a whole lot of guys in mixed martial arts that have mastered that inside range. I have often compared his skills, in some ways, to Canelo [Alvarez]."

Ad

He continued:

"It's one thing to do that, but then it's another thing to be able to stop the takedowns and Ilia also has that wrestling background, which aids him in that regard. Because of that, Oliveira tends to struggle in that range. The times that he gets hurt is in that range. Ilia Topuria is unforgiving in that range."

Ad

Check out Kenny Florian's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Krishnan Sunil holds a Bachelor of Science degree in visual communication. He started his professional career in 2023 and has previously worked with FirstSportz and Levitate Studios, among other organizations.



Sunil was drawn to MMA by Conor McGregor, especially the Irishman’s crossover boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017. His favorite fighter is Jorge Masvidal for his wild and unorthodox approach.



Surprisingly, ‘The Notorious’ and ‘Gamebred’ do not find a place in his Mt. Rushmore, which includes Chuck Liddell, Anderson Silva, Alex Pereira, Daniel Cormier, and Khabib Nurmagomedov. He feels ONE Championship’s Rodtang Jitmuangnon has the ability to succeed in the UFC due to his power.



Sunil is of the opinion that the UFC is not doing enough to prevent eye pokes and does not mind soccer kicks in MMA.



In his free time, he likes to watch anime and films in general. He’s also a boxing historian, having gotten into the sport watching videos of fighters like Sugar Ray Leonard and Roberto Duran. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.