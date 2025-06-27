Jeff Page Jr. vs. Aaron Casper: Live round-by-round updates

The Jeff Page Jr. vs. Aaron Casper round-by-round updates are here. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming cruiserweight boxing match. The bout is one that has drawn little attention, scheduled for just six rounds close to the beginning of the undercard.

Ad

The original matchup featured Jurmain McDonald, but he withdrew, replaced by a fighter of no renown in Casper, who is 8-11-2, with five stoppages. The fight is a showcase for Page Jr., who is 18-3, with 12 stoppages and much better prepared than Casper, who is stepping in on very short-notice.

Unfortunately, there are no odds for the bout on DraftKings Sportsbook or any other outlet. However, Page Jr. is expected to win. The card itself is set to start at 8:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 5:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time), while the fight is between 9:00 PM E.T. / 6:00 PM P.T. and 10:00 PM E.T. / 7:00 PM P.T.

Ad

Trending

Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the cruiserweight matchup.

Ad

Jeff Page Jr. vs. Aaron Casper

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ricardo Viagem Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.



Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.



Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.



Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.