Jennifer Maia reveals her approach towards Valentina Shevchenko fight: "I don't want to respect her" 

Jennifer Maia has the toughest test of her career as she's set to challenge Valentina Shevchenko for the Women's Flyweight Championship at UFC 255 - expected to be headlined by a Men's Flyweight title fight between Deiveson Figueiredo against Cody Garbrandt.

Valentina Shevchenko is currently perceived as virtually unbeatable in the Flyweight division, especially since most of the division isn't up to her level. Speaking to Ag Fight (H/T Bloody Elbow), Jennifer Maia explained her approach heading into the fight against Valentina Shevchenko:

“She’s really tough and smart. No wonder she’s the champion. It’s hard to find a gap in her game, she’s so well-rounded. I want to go the opposite way many other athletes did. They were scared from the start, respecting her. I don’t want to respect her. I want to go after her, do my thing and not give her room to be comfortable. I think it’s one way to do it. I want to keep her out of the comfort zone.”

Jennifer Maia said that she's aware of the fact that she's perceived as the underdog against Valentina Shevchenko, but feels good to have less pressure:

“Everyone thinks I’m the underdog, but I have a big chance of surprising everyone. It’s good not to have that pressure. I feel like surprising everyone. The more they think I can’t beat her, the more I think I can.”

Will Jennifer Maia end up as just another Valentina Shevchenko victim?

Jennifer Maia defeated Valentina Shevchenko's original opponent Joanne Calderwood to secure a title shot despite having lost her previous fight. The odds are certainly going to be stacked against her the way they have been to every opponent Shevchenko has faced since her last defeat.

Will Jennifer Maia end up with the same fate as Jessica Eye? Or will she overcome the odds to shock the MMA world?