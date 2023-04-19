Jeremiah Wells vs. Matthew Semelsberger: Height, weight, reach and stats comparison

This weekend’s UFC Fight Night event is set to see numerous intriguing bouts, one of which will see Jeremiah Wells and Matthew Semelsberger square off in a welterweight fight.

The fight between Jeremiah Wells and Matthew Semelsberger is currently set to open the event’s main card, and will mark the first time that either man has been handed this kind of spotlight. With this in mind, it’s worth comparing the statistics of both of these intriguing prospects.

While both men currently compete at 170 pounds, Semelsberger would appear to be the naturally bigger fighter. ‘Semi the Jedi’ stands at 6’1” and boasts a 75”reach. The 15-fight veteran previously competed as a middleweight, but has only ever fought in the UFC as a welterweight.

Wells, meanwhile, stands four inches shorter than his opponent this weekend at 5’9”. However, despite giving up this height, he will only be at a one-inch reach disadvantage, as his reach has been measured at 74”.

Unlike Semelsberger, Wells has only ever fought at welterweight throughout his 13-fight career, with 11 of those bouts ending in victory.

Three of those wins have come in the UFC, with his most recent victory coming over TUF 11 winner Court McGee last June. Jeremiah Wells knocked ‘The Crusher’ out in the first round, claiming a $50k performance bonus for his work.

Semelsberger has more UFC experience than his foe. This weekend’s fight will mark his eighth trip to the octagon, with five of those bouts ending in victory. Most recently, ‘Semi the Jedi’ was able to outpoint Jake Matthews in an impressive showing.

Like Wells, he has been the recipient of one of the promotion’s $50k performance bonuses. In this case, Semelsberger claimed it for his knockout of Jason Witt in March 2021.

Who else will be showcased alongside Jeremiah Wells and Matthew Semelsberger on this weekend’s UFC show?

This weekend’s UFC Fight Night event will be headlined by heavyweights Curtis Blaydes and Sergei Pavlovich, who will square off in a five-round bout.

UFC Europe @UFCEurope



Sergei Pavlovich vs Curtis Blaydes! Who will put themselves into title contention at Heavyweight Contenders!Sergei Pavlovich vs Curtis Blaydes! Who will put themselves into title contention at #UFCVegas71 Heavyweight Contenders!Sergei Pavlovich vs Curtis Blaydes! Who will put themselves into title contention at #UFCVegas71? https://t.co/Ob6vmtpJyk

Alongside Jeremiah Wells vs. Matthew Semelsberger, the other fights on the main card are Brad Tavares vs. Bruno Silva in a middleweight bout, Bobby Green vs. Jared Gordon in a lightweight bout, and a flyweight clash between Iasmin Lucindo and Brogan Walker-Sanchez.

Poll : 0 votes