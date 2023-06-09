Jeremy Miado grateful for his time training at a high level in Thailand

ONE strawweight contender Jeremy Miado considers Thailand his adoptive home, finding solace training at Marrok Force in Bangkok.

‘The Jaguar’, who experienced poverty in his native Albay province in the Philippines, uprooted his entire life and dedicated his time to martial arts.

All the blood, sweat, and tears have finally paid off, as he’s currently knocking on the door of a possible strawweight world title shot.

Coasting through the momentum of four straight knockout victories, Miado aims to disrupt the 125-pound division’s rankings with another decisive win against the undefeated Mansur Malachiev at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video this Friday.

Set to make his first circle appearance of the year at Lumpinee Stadium, the 30-year-old admits he couldn’t have reached such heights if he did not roll the dice and bet on himself.

He shared in his pre-event interview with ONE Championship:

“The jump was worth it. Not only because I’m winning and moving up the rankings but what makes it all the more worth it are the things that I’ve learned. I’ve seen how they train, the drills that they do, techniques, how they hold camps, the little things that was missing when I was in the Philippines.”

Miado, though, admits he’s in a tricky situation at the moment, as he split time between Marrok Force and Southside MMA in preparation for his Dagestani opponent:

“I’ll be carrying that forever, and I can teach that when I return to the Philippines.”

Don’t miss this possible strawweight world title eliminator, part of the stacked ONE Fight Night 11 extravaganza. The entire card is free for those with an existing Prime Video membership in the United States and Canada.

