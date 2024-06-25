Jeremy Miado worked on his grappling after latest setback to ‘avoid suffering the same fate’

Filipino strawweight MMA sensation 'The Jaguar' Jeremy Miado of the Philippines is looking to turn the tide in his career and resume his upward trajectory through the stacked division.

The 31-year-old pinoy MMA veteran has been met with a nasty three-fight skid as of late, but Miado is confident he can shake himself out of it with a victory this weekend.

Speaking to Spin.ph in a recent interview, Miado talked about how he worked on his game following his setbacks, and focused on one specific area where he feels the most lacking.

'The Jaguar' said:

"I just focused on training and rectifying my mistakes from my last fight. I’m working on proper positioning on the ground, the right escapes, and the things that I need to do to avoid suffering the same fate."

'The Jaguar' Jeremy Miado is set to lock horns with no.4-ranked strawweight MMA contender Hiroba Minowa of Japan at ONE Fight Night 23: Ok vs. Rasulov on Prime Video. The bout will be for the ONE interim lightweight MMA world title.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video. It airs Friday, July 5th, beginning at 8:00pm ET.

Jeremy Miado wants to show a better version of himself for Filipino fans: "I have to let my game flow"

'The Jaguar' Jeremy Miado has redemption on his mind, and wants to prove to his Filipino fans that he still has what it takes to compete among the best.

He told ABS CBN in a recent interview:

"Looking at my previous fight, I've learned to be more confident with my strikes. I shouldn't really think twice. I have to let my game flow. I have to tag him early so that he'll be the one thinking twice each time he shoots the moment he feels my power."