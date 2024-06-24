"I won't be sitting back" - Jeremy Miado promises to put pedal to the metal in search of Hiroba Minowa KO

Jeremy Miado never fails to pack his knockout power into each fight, and it's no different for the Filipino knockout merchant when he returns to the ONE fold on July 5.

The T-Rex MMA and Southside MMA affiliate gets his 14th assignment under the promotional banner underway at ONE Fight Night 23 as he takes on No.4-ranked Hiroba Minowa in a strawweight MMA tie on July 5.

Thus far, all of the 31-year-old athlete's victories on the global stage have come by way of knockout. He sees another one brewing against the tricky Japanese contestant inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Jeremy Miado told ABS-CBN last week:

"I see it ending near the end of the first round or early in the second. I'll be more aggressive. I won't be sitting back and waiting."

Though knockouts have been a permanent fixture whenever he competes, the Filipino warrior has found it a bit hard to get into a winning habit as of late. 'The Jaguar' has dropped three of his last three, the most recent being a round one submission loss to Keito Yamakita at ONE 166: Qatar this past March.

Before that, Miado went on his best run in ONE Championship with four consecutive stoppages over Miao Li Tao (twice), Lito Adiwang, and three-sport athlete Danial Williams.

With a win against Minowa anything but guaranteed, the 31-year-old vows to put in the work to ensure he gets back to winning ways inside the 'Mecca of Muay Thai' on July 5.

Jeremy Miado vows to let his game "flow" vs. Hiroba Minowa

Jeremy Miado understands that Minowa will be another tricky grappler that he'd have to overcome if he wants to narrow the gap to the ONE strawweight MMA world title.

And before the Japanese foe can take matters into his own hands, 'The Jaguar' hopes to ease his way into his striking to see off his rival on the feet.

Miado, in the same interview with ABS-CBN, added:

"Looking at my previous fights, I've learned to be more confident with my strikes. I shouldn't really think twice. I have to let my game flow. I have to tag him early so that he'll be the one thinking twice each time he shoots the moment he feels my power."