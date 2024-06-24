“I have to tag him early” - Jeremy Miado says striking is key against tough Japanese foe Hiroba Minowa

Filipino strawweight fighter Jeremy Miado looks to set the tone in his scheduled fight next month with his striking and go for an early finish. He said he has learned from his previous fights and is out to redeem himself.

'The Jaguar' plunges back into action at ONE Fight Night 23: Ok vs Rasulov on Prime Video on July 5 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

He will go up against Hiroba Minowa of Japan in a featured strawweight MMA match, part of the event which will be available live and for free to North American fans with active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Speaking to ABS-CBN, Jeremy Miado spoke about his mindset heading into ONE Fight Night 23, pointing out along the way that he is taking cue from his shortcomings in his previous fights.

The 31-year-old fighter said:

"Looking at my previous fights, I've learned to be more confident with my strikes. I shouldn't really think twice. I have to let my game flow. I have to tag him early so that he'll be the one thinking twice each time he shoots the moment he feels my power."

He added:

"Back then, I was going through some personal stuff, but I wouldn't want to dwell on that. That isn't an excuse. Now I'm focused, I'm not gonna hold back. I'm gonna come in confident. This fight won't reach the decision, and I plan to end [it] by the end of the first round. You know how I fight, I always fight to finish."

At ONE Friday Fights 23, Jeremy Miado is looking to wiggle out of a three-fight slide and resume his assault in the top five in the strawweight division.

Also in the same boat is Minowa, 24, with his most recent loss coming in Janaury against Gustavo Balart by split decision.

Jeremy Miado confident of turning things around in Minowa fight

Jeremy Miado has hit a rough patch in his ONE Championship journey but is confident of turning things around in his scheduled showdown against Hiroba Minowa at ONE Fight Night 23 on Prime Video on July 5 in Thailand.

Currently right smack of a three-fight skein, the veteran fighter said he is coming into his upcoming match with renewed confidence and resharpened tools so as to get out of the funk he is in.

In an interview with Tiebreaker Times back in May, Jeremy Miado spoke of how he views his upcoming clash with Minowa coming off consecutive losses, saying:

"Many things can happen in a fight, there are many chances to win an MMA fight. I believe that I can overcome this test."

Before losing three straight, Jeremy Miado was on a solid roll, winning four straight, the last one over Australian fireball Danial Williams in October 2022.