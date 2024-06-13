WATCH: Filipino brawler Jeremy Miado's brutal fight-ending sequence against China's Miao Li Tao

The ONE Championship roster is stacked with fan-favorite strikers and renowned finishers and in the strawweight MMA division, Filipino star Jeremy Miado fits the bill perfectly by producing TKO or knockouts in his six victories.

Of those wins though, it was his stunning display of one-shot knockout power against Miao Li Tao in 2019 that propelled him to fan-favorite territory.

Miao would get his shot at redemption against 'The Jaguar' on October 29, 2021 at ONE: NextGen, but much like the first fight, it turned into a finish of epic proportions as Miado rained down nine haymakers on the Chinese star to force a TKO.

ONE Championship posted the brutal sequence from Jeremy Miado below on their Instagram account.

Trending

With two straight finishes against the Sunkin International Fight Club product under his belt, Miado would go on to face fellow Filipino sensation Lito Adiwang and Thai-born Australian star Danial Williams in his next two outings - beating them both via TKO.

Jeremy Miado faces grappling savant in return to Circle

One of the qualities that makes Miado a must-watch fighter on any card he competes in is his willingness to share the Circle against everyone and he will do just that at ONE Fight Night 23 on July 5.

Happening inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Miado will square off against No. 4-ranked strawweight MMA star Hiroba Minowa in the undercard.

Jeremy Miado stated in a recent interview with Philippines-based news outlet Manila Standard how he remains confident despite the rough patch he's in:

"I believe in my skills, I'm confident with what I can do, and I know that I can overcome these challenges that I'm facing right now."

ONE Fight Night 23 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.