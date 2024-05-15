"I believe in my skills" - Jeremy Miado vows to end recent skid with a big win over Hiroba Minowa

Renowned ONE strawweight MMA star Jeremy Miado is out for blood in his next outing inside the Circle as he takes on Hiroba Minowa at ONE Fight Night 23 inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on July 5.

Fans know 'The Jaguar' best for his relentless fighting style where he places himself in all-out firefights in the hopes of landing the knockout blow which he has done successfully six times in the past.

However, Miado is currently on a three-fight losing streak and recently spoke with Philippines-based news outlet Manila Standard about how high his confidence remains despite facing such odds:

"I believe in my skills, I'm confident with what I can do, and I know that I can overcome these challenges that I'm facing right now."

Before his losing streak, Jeremy Miado was on a four-fight winning streak that had fans viewing the 31-year-old as a future potential strawweight MMA world title challenger.

In Minowa's case, he is also on a three-fight losing streak of his own, and despite knowing that the Japanese star is gunning for an explosive win, Miado is greatly confident in his abilities.

Jeremy Miado banking on previous learning experiences to return to winning ways

The Marrok Force athlete has been in 13 total Championship fights, and Miado made it clear that whether he comes out on top or suffers a loss, he always picks up something from his fights.

In a recent interview with Tiebreaker Times, Jeremy Miado shared the following:

"I am really putting effort into my training to address all my shortcomings as a fighter. Even though I have lost in my past bouts, I still see opportunities where I can grow as a fighter."

ONE Fight Night 23 will be available to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. The card emanates live from inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on July 5.