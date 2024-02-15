“I feel like I threw that fight away” - Danial Williams wants to run it back with old foe Jeremy Miado after ONE Fight Night 19

Hindsight is always 20/20, and Danial Williams can see clear as day that he didn’t do enough in his matchup against Jeremy Miado.

The two explosive strikers crossed paths at ONE on Prime Video 3, with Miado taking the third-round knockout win.

Williams was visibly frustrated with the result and placed all the blame on his shoulders.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Danial Williams admitted he wasn’t at his best when he took on the Filipino star in Kuala Lumpur.

Williams added that if given the chance, he’d like to take Miado on a second time and try to correct the mistakes from their previous encounter.

“I would love to have a shot at Miado again. I feel like I threw that fight away. So, I think that makes sense for MMA. But yeah, I would love a Muay Thai fight as well. So, it'd be good to have a Miado shot after that and yeah, would love to have a Muay Thai fight, too.”

Williams, though, has another Filipino star waiting for him this Friday.

The Thai-Australian star will face Lito Adiwang in a strawweight MMA matchup at ONE Fight Night 19 this February 16, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Adiwang and Williams’ fight, and the entire ONE Fight Night 19 card, is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Danial Williams reveals important life lesson he learned from Jeremy Miado

Although Danial Williams suffered a bitter defeat in that October 2022 bout, he also left Malaysia with an important lesson he learned from the man who beat him.

In an interview with Southern Cross Combat, Williams revealed an eye-opening conversation with Miado during ONE on Prime Video 3 fight week.

He said:

“I'm at a different level now, it's different. These guys are putting their life into it. Like that Miado fight, he had put a [different] perspective. For me just having a chat with him man like I'm making jokes before the fight like, ‘Yeah, I'll fight, I can get my new patio at my house.’ And having a chat with him after, he wanted to fight so bad, he said ‘You know I moved to Thailand with my wife and kids. You know, so I really got to make this work.’”

Watch Williams' entire interview below: