“I’m just trying to get better” - Danial Williams adds evolved grappling to already lethal striking ahead of Lito Adiwang clash

Danial Williams knows evolution is the most crucial aspect of mixed martial arts, and he’s refining one important tool to add to his already deadly arsenal.

The Thai-Australian star is a natural striker and has found varied success in his career through his striking. Nevertheless, Williams is adding a fine-tuned grappling game when he faces Lito Adiwang this Friday.

The two firecrackers will meet in a strawweight MMA matchup at ONE Fight Night 19 on February 16, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Danial Williams said he’s focused on using his newfound grappling skillset against Adiwang in Bangkok.

"Nah, man. I'm just trying to improve my whole MMA repertoire. I'm just thinking about when I go to training, how do I improve in that session rather than thinking too far ahead.”

Williams added:

“Obviously, I’ve got Lito on my mind and I’ve watched a few of his fights, but right now I'm just really focused. I'm just trying to get better and just really capitalizing on the training session that I have.”

Williams is one of those rare ONE Championship fighters who fought in MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing.

It was in MMA, though, where Williams found the most success with an impressive 3-1 record in promotion.

Williams went on a three-fight winning streak in 2022 and scored two knockout wins over Zelang Zhaxi and Thai legend Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke.

Danial Williams on why he decided to fine-tune his wrestling and BJJ

Danial Williams has always relied on his stellar striking, but he believes he could have the upper hand against Adiwang if he uses the finer aspect of MMA.

In an interview with Southern Cross Combat, ‘Mini T’ revealed he put as much focus on his grappling as he did with his striking during his training camp in Perth, Australia.

He said:

“It's just good to go down there and it's making this fight camp fun you know. Because it's just, I really enjoy going down. It's not like a repetition thing, it's always learning, and that's the beauty of MMA. You're always learning, you're always behind. It's just so many martial arts you have to worry about.”

ONE Fight Night 19 is ONE Championship’s second Amazon card of the year and is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

