“I’m at a different level now” - Danial Williams reveals chat with former foe Jeremy Miado that changed his perspective on the fight game

For some fighters, the fight game is more than just a sport, and Danial Williams discovered that through one of his old tormentors.

Williams recalled how his perspective of combat sports changed when he had what he thought was a casual chat with Jeremy Miado.

The two had a barnburner of a strawweight MMA match at ONE on Prime Video 3 in October 2022, and it was around this time when Williams realized that some athletes fight not just for themselves but for others.

Danial Williams recalled his chat with Miado in an interview with Southern Cross Combat:

“I'm at a different level now, it's different. These guys are putting their life into it. Like that Miado fight, he had put a [different] perspective. For me just having a chat with him man like I'm making jokes before the fight like, ‘Yeah, I'll fight, I can get my new patio at my house.’ And having a chat with him after, he wanted to fight so bad, he said ‘You know I moved to Thailand with my wife and kids. You know, so I really got to make this work.’”

That chat with the Filipino star slowly changed Williams’ thought process, and it showed the grim reality of why some athletes go to such extreme lengths to provide for their families.

Watch Williams' entire interview below:

Danial Williams wants to play the long game to a world title

Danial Williams is as passionate as any martial artist there is, and he wants to work to fully develop his arsenal before he even attempts to challenge for an MMA world title.

‘Mini T’ already had two chances at a ONE kickboxing world title when he fought Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the flyweight strap and Jonathan Di Bella for the strawweight belt.

He hasn’t fought for MMA gold before, and he feels his training camp for Lito Adiwang will prepare him for that.

The two firebrands will square off in a strawweight MMA matchup at ONE Fight Night 19 on February 16 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Ahead of his clash with Adiwang in Bangkok, Danial Williams told Southern Cross Combat how he wants to be as well-rounded as possible before gunning for MMA gold:

“Like I said with the wrestling, it is kind of fairly new and I feel like all the pieces are coming together now. So I wouldn't mind just, you know, patiently going up and fighting the top guys and not get jumping to that spot. Did that in kickboxing last year, wasn't too good. So yeah, just want to earn my spot and just keep working towards it.”

ONE Fight Night 19 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.