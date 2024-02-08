“I’m prepared everywhere” – Danial Williams ready to face Lito Adiwang wherever the fight unfolds

Explosive Australian fighter Danial Williams is ready for wherever his match with Lito Adiwang will go and vows to get the job done.

‘Mini T’ touches gloves with ‘Thunder Kid’ in a strawweight MMA showdown at ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video on February 16 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The clash is part of the nine-fight event, which is available live and for free in U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

In an interview on the Southern Cross Combat podcast, Danial Williams said they have crafted a game plan that has him prepared for whatever look Adiwang would present him.

The 30-year-old Perth native said:

“I know he comes from a very good striking background, and I love that part about fighting too. But hey, I'm prepared everywhere because it is MMA and the good thing about MMA is like you have to be smart. You can't just go out there and expect to brawl and for it to end there.”

Watch the interview below:

At ONE Fight Night 19, Danial Williams will revert to competing in MMA after vying for world titles in kickboxing last year.

He first challenged for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title against champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 in March last year but fell short, succumbing to a third-round knockout.

The Kao Sok Muay Thai/Scrappy MMA fighter then took a shot at the strawweight kickboxing gold in October but was edged out by unanimous decision by divisional king Jonathan Di Bella.

Adiwang, meanwhile, is riding back-to-back wins since returning from a knee injury back in September.

Lito Adiwang not worried about Danial Williams’ experience in world title fights

Filipino strawweight fighter Lito Adiwang is not worried about the experience of competing in world title fights that Danial Williams will be bringing in their scheduled showdown later this month.

‘Thunder Kid’ said he has some stuff off his sleeve to counter the championship experience of ‘Mini T’ in their featured fight at ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video on February 16 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the 26-year-old Soma Fight Camp affiliate shared that he will be bringing something Williams has not seen in his previous matches, using it to come up with a victory.

The now Indonesia-based fighter said:

“Sure, he’s faced a lot of world champions, and I know for myself that I bring something different to the table. I’ll just have to show it in the ring.”

ONE Fight Night 19 will be the third outing for Adiwang since returning from a knee injury in September.

His first fight back was against Indonesian Adrian Mattheis, which he finished by TKO (punches) in just 23 seconds. Then he followed it up with a unanimous decision victory in November over compatriot Jeremy Miado in a rematch of their first showdown in March 2022, where Adiwang injured his knee.