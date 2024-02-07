Danial Williams ready to "kill or be killed" in high-stakes clash against fellow finisher Lito Adiwang

It’s hard to imagine a fight in which Danial Williams never gave 100%.

The Perth native has been one of the most active competitors at ONE Championship since joining the stacked roster in 2021. His resume not only includes clashes in mixed martial arts, but also in kickboxing and Muay Thai at the highest level.

Now with his return to MMA, Williams still isn’t spared another challenge. He is set to face Filipino finisher Lito ‘Thunder Kid’ Adiwang, who is currently riding a two-fight winning streak, in front of a large audience at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand on February 16.

Undoubtedly a dogfight to watch in the strawweight MMA division, Williams is therefore overwhelmed with excitement to touch gloves with another prolific striker.

Sharing his thoughts about his future opposition, ‘Mini’ T told ONE Championship this week:

“This is someone who wants to kill me and I want to kill him as well. It’s a good style of fight that I enjoy.”

Danial Williams wary of Lito Adiwang’s counter-striking style

It’s interesting to see Danial Williams pick up right from where he left off in MMA.

He suffered a difficult end to the 2022 season after snapping a three-fight winning streak with a knockout loss against Jeremy Miado at ONE on Prime Video 3.

With that in mind, Williams is nevertheless optimistic about going on another tear and fighting for a world title.

But he’s got to get back into the winning column before achieving his goal. One way to capture the win is to refrain from playing Adiwang's game. Speaking to ONE, Williams continued:

“Lito is a really good counter-striker. He’s good at drawing you in and then he flurries. So, I’m going to be wary of that.”

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live in US primetime on February 16, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.