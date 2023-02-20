Team Lakay’s Jeremy Pacatiw is a big fan of Muay Thai star Tawanchai PK.Saenchai.

The Muay Thai phenom returns to action this Friday night in the co-main event of ONE Championship’s stacked ONE Fight Night 7 on Prime Video card. He will defend his ONE featherweight Muay Thai World Championship against dangerous Turkish striker Jamal Yusupov inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Just days away from the highly anticipated event, Pacatiw spoke with ONE Championship and shared his excitement over the co-main clash:

“Tawanchai is an absolute phenom and it’s just a joy to watch his fights. He’s got the full spectrum of striking tools. I think Jamal Yusupov is going to be a good test for him, but I expect Tawanchai to pull through.”

Sitting at the No.2-ranked contender position in the division, Jamal Yusupov has looked impressive under the ONE Championship banner thus far. He has earned three straight victories on his way to a ONE world title opportunity.

Tawanchai will enter the bout on his own three-fight streak with all three wins coming in 2022, including his ONE world title victory over Petchmorakot Petchyindee at ONE 161 in September.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers can catch the massive Muay Thai title fight live and for free this Friday night in U.S. primetime.

Tawanchai believes his ONE Muay Thai world title win was the best fight of his career thus far

Tawanchai PK.Saenchai had a spectacular 2022 that saw him earn impressive knockouts against Saemapetch Fairtex and Niclas Larsen. But if you ask the Thai star, the best fight of his life came on September 29, 2022. He scored a unanimous decision victory over Petchmorakot to capture his first ONE world championship:

“This fight, I will say that it was fun. It was entertaining. I was really tired but it was all great. It feels so great. I felt that it was one of the best fights of my life, and I think everyone in the world sees this as well.”

The victory over Petchmorakot capped off a year that earned Tawanchai ONE Championship’s Muay Thai Fighter of the Year. He’ll look to carry that momentum into the new year as he makes his first ONE world title defense against the streaking Jamal Yusupov.

Will Tawanchai successfully defend his crown for the first time this Friday night or will Yusupov end his reign early? Share your predictions in the comments section below.

