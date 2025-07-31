  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Jeremy Pacatiw says balancing dad-life with fighting career has been a challenge: "There are struggles of course"

Jeremy Pacatiw says balancing dad-life with fighting career has been a challenge: "There are struggles of course"

By James De Rozario
Published Jul 31, 2025 04:06 GMT
Jeremy Pacatiw (pictured) talks about life outside of the ONE Circle ahead of his return. [Image courtesy from ONE Championship]
Jeremy Pacatiw (pictured) talks about life outside of the ONE Circle ahead of his return. [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

Filipino MMA star Jeremy Pacatiw has opened up about the difficulties of juggling his professional fighting career with the demands of being a new father.

Ad

The Lions Nation MMA representative is navigating the challenges that come with preparing for high-level competition while managing the responsibilities of parenthood alongside his wife. He and his wife, Marj Ayyawan, welcomed their firstborn early last month.

"There are struggles, of course. The lack of sleep, the fight is coming up, and there are only two of us in the household, me and my wife. So those are the things that are on my mind," Jeremy Pacatiw told ONE Championship.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Despite the sleepless nights or other obstacles that will come his way, 'The Juggernaut' isn't going to let anything deter him from his main mission at ONE Fight Night 34.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The 29-year-old steps inside Bangkok's fabled Lumpinee Stadium in a bantamweight MMA duel against tough undefeated promotional newcomer Elbek Alyshov this Friday, Aug. 1.

His commitment to both his fighting career and family responsibilities demonstrates the dedication required to excel in multiple demanding roles simultaneously, and he's ready to walk the talk come fight night.

Ad
Ad

Jeremy Pacatiw and Elbek Alyshov's form leading up to ONE Fight Night 34

Jeremy Pacatiw returns to the global stage this Friday, Aug. 1, in search of a bounce-back win after falling short to Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu in his last fight at ONE Fight Night 29 this past March.

Before that setback, the Lions Nation MMA warrior (13-6) claimed back-to-back submission victories against Wang Shuo (first-round) and Tial Thang (second-round). His other victory in the organization came against Chen Rui, whom he beat on the scorecards in his promotional debut.

Ad

'The Juggernaut' also has a defeat to current ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade in February 2022.

Alyshov, on the other hand, arrives to the Circle with a 7-0 resume. Six of his victories have come by submission, while his most recent matchup ended in a unanimous decision triumph.

ONE Fight Night 34 broadcasts live in U.S. primetime and will be available for free to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers on Friday, Aug. 1.

About the author
James De Rozario

James De Rozario

James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Aziel Karthak
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications