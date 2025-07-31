Jeremy Pacatiw says balancing dad-life with fighting career has been a challenge: "There are struggles of course"

Filipino MMA star Jeremy Pacatiw has opened up about the difficulties of juggling his professional fighting career with the demands of being a new father.The Lions Nation MMA representative is navigating the challenges that come with preparing for high-level competition while managing the responsibilities of parenthood alongside his wife. He and his wife, Marj Ayyawan, welcomed their firstborn early last month.&quot;There are struggles, of course. The lack of sleep, the fight is coming up, and there are only two of us in the household, me and my wife. So those are the things that are on my mind,&quot; Jeremy Pacatiw told ONE Championship.Despite the sleepless nights or other obstacles that will come his way, 'The Juggernaut' isn't going to let anything deter him from his main mission at ONE Fight Night 34.The 29-year-old steps inside Bangkok's fabled Lumpinee Stadium in a bantamweight MMA duel against tough undefeated promotional newcomer Elbek Alyshov this Friday, Aug. 1.His commitment to both his fighting career and family responsibilities demonstrates the dedication required to excel in multiple demanding roles simultaneously, and he's ready to walk the talk come fight night. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJeremy Pacatiw and Elbek Alyshov's form leading up to ONE Fight Night 34Jeremy Pacatiw returns to the global stage this Friday, Aug. 1, in search of a bounce-back win after falling short to Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu in his last fight at ONE Fight Night 29 this past March.Before that setback, the Lions Nation MMA warrior (13-6) claimed back-to-back submission victories against Wang Shuo (first-round) and Tial Thang (second-round). His other victory in the organization came against Chen Rui, whom he beat on the scorecards in his promotional debut.'The Juggernaut' also has a defeat to current ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade in February 2022.Alyshov, on the other hand, arrives to the Circle with a 7-0 resume. Six of his victories have come by submission, while his most recent matchup ended in a unanimous decision triumph.ONE Fight Night 34 broadcasts live in U.S. primetime and will be available for free to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers on Friday, Aug. 1. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post