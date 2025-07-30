  • home icon
  • “I’m excited” - New father Jeremy Pacatiw ready to fight for son’s future in the ring

"I'm excited" - New father Jeremy Pacatiw ready to fight for son's future in the ring

By Ted Razon
Published Jul 30, 2025 04:07 GMT
Jeremy Pacatiw | Image credit: ONE Championship
Jeremy Pacatiw [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

It's obvious that No.5-ranked ONE bantamweight MMA contender Jeremy Pacatiw is fighting more inspired these days.

After all, the Filipino stalwart and his wife welcomed their firstborn son last month, giving Pacatiw some newfound inspiration to continue his professional journey as a martial artist.

The blessing of welcoming a new life into this world has further stoked 'The Juggernaut's' inner flame, as he prepares to report for battle this Friday at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video.

Ahead of his showdown with Russia's Elbek Alyshov on Aug. 1 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Pacatiw shared his excitement to do what he does best, especially after the birth of his son.

"Of course I’m happy and excited, I [had] a baby boy. I’m excited to take good care of him. There will be adjustments in our lives, but it’s a good one to have. I’m excited."
Jeremy Pacatiw has had his ups and downs in the promotion's loaded 145-pound MMA division, currently governed by bantamweight MMA kingpin Fabricio Andrade.

The Lions Nation MMA man has gone 3-2 in the home of martial arts so far, and is itching to bounce back from his unanimous decision loss to No. 4-ranked Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu last March.

Needless to say, Pacatiw won't be short on motivation when he laces up the four-ounce gloves anew at ONE Fight Night 34.

The full event will air live in U.S. primetime, free for those with a Prime Video subscription in the United States and Canada.

Jeremy Pacatiw looking to steal the show at ONE Fight Night 34

Jeremy Pacatiw will be part of a talent-stacked ONE Fight Night 34 spectacle, filled with some of the best martial artists on the planet across multiple disciplines.

The main event will pit one of the best pound-for-pound strikers in the world, Regian Eersel, against streaking challenger George Jarvis for the lightweight Muay Thai world championship.

There's also the highly anticipated sequel to Shamil Gasanov and Garry Tonon's featherweight MMA rivalry, along with a gigantic heavyweight clash between Kirill Grishenko and Ben Tynan.

