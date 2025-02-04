  • home icon
“My trajectory has been good” - Jeremy Pacatiw says he made great strides since losing to bantamweight champ Fabricio Andrade

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Feb 04, 2025 09:38 GMT
Fabricio Andrade and Jeremy Pacatiw - Photo by ONE Championship

28-year-old ONE Championship bantamweight standout 'The Juggernaut' Jeremy Pacatiw of the Philippines feels that he's right where he needs to be ahead of his upcoming return to action this weekend.

Pacatiw is a winner of three of his last four bouts in the world's largest martial arts organization, with his only loss coming against the division's reigning titleholder 'Wonder Boy' Fabricio Andrade.

Speaking to the YouTube channel The MMA Superfan in a recent interview, Pacatiw says he just needs to keep his momentum.

'The Juggernaut' stated:

"I feel that after my fight against Fabricio Andrade, my trajectory has been good. I need to keep on winning, and I need to win this fight."

Pacatiw is currently riding a two-fight winning streak, with a pair of submission victories over Tial Thang and Wang Shuo. The Lions Nation MMA representative will be looking to make it three in a row when he steps back inside the ONE Championship ring this Friday night.

Jeremy Pacatiw to face dangerous Russian Ibragim Dauev at ONE Fight Night 28 on Prime Video

The Philippines' 'The Juggernaut' Jeremy Pacatiw will make his highly anticipated return to action against dangerous Russian adversary Ibragim Dauev.

The two lock horns in a three-round MMA contest at ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, February 7.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

Edited by C. Naik
