Jeremy Renner gets brutally honest with Joe Rogan as he shares gnarly details about his snowplow accident: "Got sucked under the whole thing"

Renowned Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner recently appeared on Joe Rogan Experience [JRE], where she shared the disturbing details about his horrific snowplow accident which occurred in January 2023.

Renner is a highly accomplished actor, best known for his work in The Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Hurt Locker (2009), Dahmer (2002), and The Town (2010). He has received Oscar nominations for his roles in The Hurt Locker and The Town.

During the JRE episode, Renner shed light on his life-threatening accident, when he got crushed underneath a 16,000-pound snowplow vehicle. Renner revealed that the vehicle ran over his entire body while he was trying to save his nephew's life.

"The accident happened because you have to get in and out of those tracks. I hit the thumb thing and it threw me off. It was going towards my nephew so I had to jump back on and try to stop it from killing him. It was going to crush him between the truck. My instinct was to jump back on and stop it, but obviously, it didn't work out, and I got run over."

He added:

"I leapt up and over [the tracks] to try [and] grab onto [the cab] and got sucked under the whole thing. There's a set of wheels that turn these tracks. There's like six wheels so, it undulates. I felt all the undulations. The first one was the worst, and by the sixth undulation, [I was] like— Just finish already. It's almost like you're drowning, being struck by lightning, and bleeding all at once."

Check out Renner's comments on Joe Rogan's podcast below (6:44):

Joe Rogan heaps praise on Islam Makhachev for his diverse skillset

Joe Rogan has praised the polished skillset of UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

During a JRE episode with stand-up comic Ari Matti, Rogan pointed out how Makhachev's fighting arsenal has evolved over the years and labeled his skill set "the full thing".

"Islam is scary standing up. In the beginning of his career, he was really good at wrestling, not as good standing up, but now he's just as good standing up. When you KO [Alexander] Volkanovski like that, and then you choke out Dustin Poirier. That guy [has] got the full thing. He can head-kick you, he can knock you out, he could still strangle you, and he could still smother you. It's the perfect combination."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:27:44):

