When Joe Rogan labeled Islam Makhachev's MMA skill set "the full thing" - "This is the difference"

Months ago, on episode #2186 of The Joe Rogan Experience, stand-up comedian Ari Matti Mustonen joined the legendary podcaster as they shared their thoughts on high-profile UFC fighters, including reigning lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. At one point, Mustonen pointed out the difference between strikers and wrestlers.
In particular, he compared the likes of Conor McGregor to Dagestan's MMA contingent from a stylistic standpoint. This, though, caused Rogan to praise Makhachev for being the total package in terms of his mixed martial arts repertoire.
The longtime UFC commentator said:
"But then you got guys like Islam that could do everything, and Umar [Nurmagomedov]. This is the difference. Like, Islam is scary standing up. Like, in the beginning of his career, he was really good at wrestling, not as good at standing up, but now he's just as good at standing up. When you KO [Alexander] Volkanovski like that, you know, and then you choke out Dustin Poirier like that, like that guy, that's the full thing."
Rogan made a fair point about Makhachev. The Dagestani lightweight star has expanded his MMA skill-set to such a point that he's a threat in every area of the game. He can strike with the best of the best and grapple with the sport's top specialists.
It enabled him to capture UFC lightweight gold against Charles Oliveira, the most successful submission artist in the promotion's history. It also enabled Makhachev to outstrike and knock out Alexander Volkanovski, among the most skilled fighters of all time.
Joe Rogan himself has a rounded martial arts skill set
While the longtime UFC commentator has never competed professionally, despite once entertaining the idea, he is an experienced martial artist. Joe Rogan is well-known for being a Taekwondo black belt whose thunderous kicks are so devastating that he has even demonstrated them to elite MMA fighters.
However, he isn't just a striker. Rogan is also a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu under Jean Jacques Machado, and a black belt in 10th Planet jiu-jitsu under his close friend Eddie Bravo.