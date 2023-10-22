UFC 294 replay: Watch Islam Makhachev knock out Alexander Volkanovski in slow motion

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev's most recent fight witnessed him facing UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in a rematch. The 'champion vs. champion' matchup was contested at lightweight and had Makhachev's 155-pound title at stake.

In what was the headlining match of the UFC 294 event in Abu Dhabi on October 21, 2023, Makhachev shocked the world by becoming the first fighter to secure a stoppage victory over Volkanovski in the UFC. The Dagestani fighter successfully defended his UFC lightweight belt by beating 'The Great' via first-round KO, courtesy of a head kick and follow-up ground strikes.

Besides, Makhachev boasts the distinction of being the only fighter to have defeated Volkanovski in the UFC organization. He's also just the second fighter to ever finish 'Volk' in the sport of MMA.

Given the variables at play, the finishing sequence of the UFC 294 fight has piqued the attention of the MMA community. The slow-motion footage of the sequence, which has been doing the rounds online, has given fans a better look at the vicious head kick that led to the knockout.

Watch Makhachev knock out Volkanovski in slow motion in the video below:

The first fight between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski transpired in February 2023. It saw Makhachev defend his UFC lightweight belt via unanimous decision in a closely contested affair. As noted, he's now secured a dominant victory over the Australian featherweight kingpin by KO'ing him in their rematch at UFC 294.

Islam Makhachev was initially booked to face Charles Oliveira in a rematch at UFC 294. However, Oliveira suffered a cut in training, which forced him to withdraw from UFC 294. On just 10 days' notice, Volkanovski agreed to step in and face Makhachev at UFC 294.

All things considered, the consensus is that Alexander Volkanovski's rough KO defeat at UFC 294 might adversely affect the UFC's plans to have him defend his featherweight belt against Ilia Topuria at UFC 297 on January 20, 2024.

Dana White on Islam Makhachev's future after stunning win over Alexander Volkanovski

In the buildup to UFC 294, UFC lightweight kingpin Islam Makhachev consistently maintained that he'd like to pursue double-champ status. He asserted that he'd love to fight the winner of the UFC 296 Leon Edwards-Colby Covington UFC welterweight title matchup.

The Dagestani fighter, for his part, prevented UFC featherweight titleholder Alexander Volkanovski from becoming a double-champ twice this year. Moreover, after his stunning KO victory over a world-renowned striker like 'Volk,' several fans have been lobbying for him to be granted a welterweight title shot.

As reported by Aaron Bronsteter, UFC CEO Dana White has suggested that Islam Makhachev would likely have to defend his lightweight throne for another year before he's given a welterweight title opportunity.

Furthermore, when asked whether Charles Oliveira or Justin Gaethje would get the next crack at Makhachev's lightweight belt, White indicated that the champ's next opponent hasn't been finalized yet.

