“I needed something like this” - Alexander Volkanovski to battle Ilia Topuria within three months of October throw down in Abu Dhabi

In an unexpected turn of events, Alexander Volkanovski found himself at the center of a high-stakes showdown, stepping in for Charles Oliveira to face Islam Makhachev in the lightweight division at UFC 294, slated for Oct. 21, 2023, at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

While 'The Great' is diligently preparing for his title match against the formidable Dagestani, the upcoming lightweight title fight slated for next weekend doesn't close the door on the possibility of Volkanovski stepping into the octagon against Ilia Topuria at UFC 297, set for Jan. 20, 2024.

In his conversation with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Volkanovski expressed his resolve to defend both belts, hinting at the ambitious endeavor of becoming a double champion:

"I'm not telling about that. I've showed that. I don't need to explain myself. I'm telling you, I'll do it ...I'm double champ. I want to defend both belts. I know they're like, can it be done? They think it can't be done. So that's going to have to be a talk in itself. Like, really let them know that, hey, I can do this double champ. I can keep both divisions busy. So we'll see... But I definitely plan on fighting in January...."

"Even when I'm enjoying myself, I'm always training anyway... so when this opportunity came, I was like, smile on my face instantly. And, yeah, like I said, even my wife could see how happy I was. And even she was excited for this. It's like she knew I needed something like this."

The UFC 297 main event was originally designed to showcase Ilia Topuria facing off against Alexander Volkanovski. However, circumstances necessitated Volkanovski's short-notice inclusion in UFC 294.

Despite the last-minute change to his schedule, Volkanovski confirmed that he remains committed to his January clash with Ilia Topuria.

Alexander Volkanovski reveals training evolution following loss to Islam Makhachev

During a recent video posted on his YouTube channel, Alexander Volkanovski shared how his loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 284 has transformed his approach to training.

The 30-year-old talked about the profound impact of his defeat and how it has become a catalyst for growth. While he acknowledged the disappointment of the loss, he also emphasized the silver lining that came with the experience:

"That fight [against Makhachev] made me a better fighter anyway. Honestly, like my training after that, my takedown defense, my scrambling ability, the way I understand the ground... I've learned so much from that fight and I've carried that through obviously my last camp and I've carried that through even while I've been training after my last fight as well."

